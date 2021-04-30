New Guards Group has a new chief merchandising officer, Olivier Germain.

The executive is charged with developing all the merchandising and product development strategies for the fashion brands under the New Guards Group umbrella, which include Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, Palm Angels, Unravel Project, Heron Preston, Alanui, Kirin Peggy Gou, Opening Ceremony, Ambush, as well as the license of Off-White.

Germain joined the Milan-based company from Balmain, where he covered the same role for three years in Paris. Previously, he was chief product officer of Alexander McQueen in London and worldwide director of merchandising at Tom Ford.

”From Day One at New Guards Group we have fully believed in our capacity to spot unique talents globally, to create a team that is united, creative and unafraid to think big and act fast,” said New Guards Group Holding chief executive officer Andrea Grilli. “Having Olivier join our team as chief merchandising officer is another important step in the growth and evolution of our brand platform and I am confident that with his vision and expertise we will be able to take our brands to the next level.”

Germain’s appointment follows the strategic hiring of Cristiano Fagnani, who in June 2020 joined New Guards Group as chief marketing officer after 20 years at Nike.

New Guards Group, which was established in 2015 by cofounders Claudio Antonioli, Davide De Giglio and Marcelo Burlon, was acquired in August 2019 by Farfetch for $675 million. As reported, Farfetch is said to be in talks to buy or partner with Cassandra Grey’s luxury beauty firm Violet Gray in order to enter the category.

See also:

Ntwrk Names Colby Black Chief Merchandising Officer

Balmain Names Global Merchandising Director

Exclusive: Nordstrom Names Teri Bariquit Chief Merchandising Officer