×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 15, 2922

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Gucci to Open Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

Fashion

Pre-Fall 2023 Trends: Skipping Ahead

Business

Pambianco Study: Antonio Marras New Owner Calzedonia Group Ranks First in Potential IPO 2022 List

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

The tech entrepreneur and cofounder of Evrythng has been named chief business officer of the collaborative commerce platform.

warehouse forklift
A Quiet facility. Raymond Forbes

Serial entrepreneur Niall Murphy has joined Quiet Platforms as chief business officer. 

He brings more than 30 years of experience to the collaborative commerce platform, which is a subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and is looking to team with more retailers for its all-together approach to logistics. 

Murphy has worn many hats over the years. He cofounded and was chief of Evrythng, which connects billions of consumer products to the web with unique digital identities and was acquired by Digimarc Corp. in January. Before that he cofounded The Cloud, a pan-European Wi-Fi network, and helped create one of the first internet service providers in Africa. 

Related Galleries

Shekar Natarajan, president of Quiet, said: “Niall has unparalleled global experience as a technology entrepreneur, innovator and CEO and his contributions have given us the utmost confidence in his vision and expertise.”

Quiet has built a plug-and-play, open-sharing platform where more than 60 companies, including Fanatics, Steve Madden, and Li & Fung, share supply chain resources in order to compete at scale with Amazon.

“The model is truly disruptive,” Murphy said in an interview. “There is a major problem in the scalability, or lack thereof, of the traditional supply chain model. There’s a great commercial opportunity in this space, so I decided to lean in.” 

Murphy has been through the scale-up process several times before and plans to use that expertise at Quiet. 

While he said the company has “meaningful critical mass,” it is also looking to keep bringing more merchants on board while connecting with other elements of the supply chain. 

Niall Murphy headshot
Niall Murphy, Quiet Platforms’ chief business officer. Courtesy

“There’s only one purpose-built e-commerce supply chain infrastructure in North America and that is Amazon’s,” Murphy said. “And there are two dominant national carriers in FedEx and UPS.”

Retailers, he said, are in between a rock and a hard place. 

“If you’re a retailer, what are your choices? You either throw your lot in with Amazon or with Walmart or you attempt to continue to go it alone, knowing that you cannot deliver a competitive fulfillment proposition to the end consumer, both at a cost level and a quality of experience level,” he said.

“All retailers are suffering from this lack of scale,” Murphy said.  “We cannot extend our supply chain networks to 130 million households; each of us cannot do that by ourselves. Yet we have to have a supply chain that gets to the 130 million households in order to have a competitive position in e-commerce. The only way we can do that is by collaborating and pooling our supply chain assets.”

Although retailers are a particularly competitive group generally and often don’t play nice together, Murphy said Quiet proves the coordinated approach can work. 

“The fact is this is happening,” Murphy said. “People are collaborating because of those realities. This is about cost efficiency and quality of experience, it’s not about the new design of something.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Hot Summer Bags

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Niall Murphy Joins Quiet Platforms’ Collaborative Commerce Mission

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad