By  on February 3, 2020

Veteran fashion executive Nicolas Dreyfus is joining Frame as chief executive officer on March 1 to guide the growth of the Los Angeles-based brand.

Dreyfus, formerly global ceo of The Kooples, the French contemporary brand bought by Maus Frères last year, moves into a newly formed position at Frame. He will report to Frame founders and creative directors, Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson, who launched the company in 2012.

