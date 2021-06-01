MILAN – Moncler is further evolving its organization with the addition of a chief brand officer.

The company, publicly listed on the Milan Bourse, said Tuesday morning that Gino Fisanotti will be joining the brand in the newly created position on June 7.

Fisanotti will report to Remo Ruffini, chairman and chief executive officer of Moncler S.p.A., and will join the company’s strategic committee as strategic director.

Fisanotti has worked at Nike for 23 years, rising from retail and marketing roles in South America and Europe to global vice president of sportswear, North America vice president of marketing. Most recently, he served as Nike’s first ever brand creative officer. An architect by background, he is an Argentinian national.

At the same time, chief marketing and operating officer Roberto Eggs will assume the role of chief business strategy and global markets officer. Eggs first joined Moncler in 2015.

“Due to his professional background and strong brand-building knowledge gained during his extensive international career, Gino is the ideal candidate to support me in shaping Moncler’s further development towards a consumer culture company driven by purpose, experience, and a sense of community, while drawing inspiration from different worlds including entertainment, sports, art and music,” Ruffini stated. “Together with Gino, we will continue to push cultural and creative frontiers beyond fashion and beyond luxury.”

His responsibilities will include strengthening the connections between creativity, collections, product categories and communications to enhance Moncler’s customer experience from a multichannel perspective.

The structure and scope of Moncler has changed following the acquisition in December of Sportswear Company SpA, owner of the Stone Island brand, in a deal valued at 1.15 billion euros.

Explaining the reasons behind the creation of the new chief brand officer role, the company said that “in a continuously and rapidly changing business environment, it is increasingly critical to be able to maintain a relevant brand identity that resonates with the spirit of the times by building a community, creating experiences beyond products, and continuing to stand for a powerful and authentic purpose […] while supporting the company in embracing a new concept of luxury.”