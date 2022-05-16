SOURCES: Nina Ricci Has Found Its Next General Manager

PARIS MATCH: Edwin Bodson has been recruited by Nina Ricci to become its new general manager, WWD has learned.

According to sources, Bodson, most recently global commercial director at JW Anderson in London, is poised to join the Puig-owned fashion and beauty brand in the coming months. Other particulars could not immediately be learned.

It is understood he will succeed Charlotte Tasset, who exited Nina Ricci last September. The Paris house is also without an artistic director following the exit last January of Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, the design duo behind the Botter label.

Bodson joined JW Anderson in November 2019 after three-and-a-half years running Alexa Chung’s fashion business, which recently shuttered. According to Bodson’s LinkedIn profile, he also spent almost five years at Haider Ackermann, as commercial director and also head of atelier.

Founded in 1932 and famous for its fragrances. Nina Ricci has seen an array of designers come and go in recent years, including Guillaume Henry, Peter Copping, Nathalie Gervais, Massimo Giussani, James Aguiar, Lars Nilsson and Olivier Theyskens.

The brand’s fashion is carried by around 80 retailers worldwide, including Le Bon Marché, Printemps, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Isetan, Joyce and Lane Crawford. It’s also sold online through Net-a-porter, Farfetch and Ssense.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Nina Ricci Resort 2022

Nina Ricci Closes Historic Flagship Boutique in Paris

Nina Ricci Names Charlotte Tasset as General Manager