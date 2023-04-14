Nordstrom Names New Chief Technology and Information Officer

Nordstrom Inc. has appointed Jason Morris as chief technology and information officer, effective May 1.

Morris has more than 25 years of technology experience in the retail industry and joins Nordstrom from Walmart, where he most recently led global enterprise technology as senior vice president of enterprise business services. At the Seattle-based Nordstrom, Morris will oversee the company’s technology functions, including engineering and data science and analytics.

One big tech project for Nordstrom is to roll out radio frequency identification corporate-wide this year, to better track and replenish merchandise. Also, the company has been working to improve data technologies to deepen its understanding of customers and reflect that back in communications and services for shoppers. Other opportunities for Nordstrom involve piloting and possibly embracing more virtual and augmented reality technologies, and providing rich content on its website and app.

“Jason has a wealth of experience leading large, global teams to create and implement best-in-class retail technology solutions,” Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom Inc., said in a statement Friday. “He will play a critical role as we continue to advance our ‘Closer to You’ market strategy, and we look forward to welcoming him to the team.”

The Closer to You strategy, unveiled in February 2021, is a multiprong program calling out the Seattle-based retailer’s biggest growth opportunities: the Rack off-price chain, digital sales and the market strategy, which involves leveraging the physical assets of Nordstrom’s full-line department stores, Rack and Nordstrom Local to increase services, conveniences and merchandise choices.

“I have long admired Nordstrom as a retail leader in redefining the importance of digital,” said Morris in a statement. “I am excited to join this talented technology team to continue enhancing Nordstrom’s digital capabilities and support the company’s ongoing focus on using technology to serve customers in new and better ways.”

Prior to his current role at Walmart, Morris was vice president of customer-facing technology and led strategy, system development and implementation of hardware and software in more than 10,000 Walmart locations globally. Before that, Morris was responsible for technology development across many aspects of Walmart’s retail business, including merchandising, replenishment, supplier management, real estate and global compliance.

Morris succeeds Edmond Mesrobian, who held the title of chief technology and information officer. He left the company in October 2022 and was instrumental in advancing Nordstrom’s digital capabilities to further customer engagement and supporting all aspects of technology across the company.