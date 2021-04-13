Martine Reardon, former Macy’s Inc. chief marketing officer, has joined the National Retail Federation as chief marketing officer and executive vice president of content and membership.

“Throughout the pandemic, Martine has helped NRF successfully pivot and create new content and events to support our members’ evolving challenges. Martine is the ideal executive to help NRF continue to gain market share by delivering thought leadership through compelling and relevant content for and on behalf of the industry,” said NRF president and chief executive officer Matthew Shay.

Reardon will be responsible for driving NRF’s marketing, event content and membership strategy. She will identify key partnerships, objectives and necessary investments to achieve the organization’s goals.

As Macy’s chief marketing officer from 2012 through 2016, Reardon led a 1,300-person marketing organization including advertising, creative, strategy, brand development, social, mobile and digital media, public relations, cause marketing, media planning and consumer data and insights. In addition, she presided over the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks, and tentpole fashion events in New York City and key markets around the country.

Shay noted that Reardon has more than three decades of experience working in retail, and that she was a key contributor to Macy’s success during a period of substantial growth for the store. When she was chief marketing officer, Macy’s recorded five consecutive years of comparable sales growth, added more than $5 billion in sales.