Oscar Garcia Maceiras Named CEO of Inditex, Marta Ortega Becomes Chair

Pablo Isla, the longtime CEO, had worked with founder Amancio Ortega on the succession plan, and will leave Zara's parent, as planned.

Pierpaolo Piccioli and Marta Ortega
Pierpaolo Piccioli and Marta Ortega Courtesy Photo

LONDON – Zara’s parent Inditex has a new CEO and chair, completing a generational handover that began a decade ago when founder Amancio Ortega stepped down as chairman.

Oscar Garcia Maceiras has been named CEO, effective immediately, while Ortega’s daughter Marta Ortega Perez has been named chairwoman of the group, effective April 1.

Pablo Isla, who spent 17 years at Inditex, as deputy chairman, CEO and executive chairman, will leave the company on March 31, as planned.

Until now, Maceiras had been general counsel of Inditex and secretary of the board. Like Isla, Maceiras comes from a legal and financial background. Maceiras joined Inditex in March 2021 as general secretary and secretary of the board.

The company pointed to his “extensive experience in corporate and team management,” and said he led transformation projects in his 20 years of professional activity. He has worked both in the public sector, as a Spanish state attorney, and in the private one, for companies such as Banco Pastor, Banco Popular, SAREB and Banco Santander.

Maceiras replaces Carlos Crespo, who had served as CEO since July, 2019. Crespo will remain at Inditex, taking up the role of COO, with a focus on sustainability and digital transformation, two areas which the company described as “of the utmost importance” to its strategy.

Maceiras said he was eager to take up the CEO role and work with a team that was “full of youth, experience, and talent in all the areas and countries in which we are present.”

Ortega Perez has spent the past 15 years at the company on the creative side, tapping talents including Steven Meisel, Fabien Baron, Karl Templer and Luca Guadagnino to collaborate on campaigns and special projects. She has also launched new, premium collections, including Zara SRPLS and Charlotte Gainsbourg by Zara.

Later this week Ortega Perez will open a major Peter Lindbergh retrospective which she has organized in the company’s home of A Coruña, Spain. Ortega will continue to oversee Zara’s brand image and fashion proposition, the company said.

In the statement, the Board of Directors thanked Isla for his “leadership and vision” during the 17 years that he led the company. He will continue in his role as executive chairman until March 31.

Isla said “the time has come to turn a new page. Making this transition a reality is the culmination of my commitment to Inditex and to Amancio Ortega. I would also like to thank each and every one of the people who form part of Inditex for their work and dedication.”

Ortega Perez said the company is “enormously grateful” to Isla for his extraordinary work and dedication over the years.

“I would like to highlight his immense contribution, not only to our group but also to the fashion industry in general. I have lived and breathed this company since my childhood, and I have learned from all the great professionals I have worked with over the last 15 years,” said Ortega Perez.

“I have always said that I would dedicate my life to building upon my parents’ legacy, looking to the future but learning from the past and serving the company, our shareholders and our customers where I’m most needed. I’m deeply honored by the trust that has been placed in me, and enormously excited about the future that we are all about to embark upon together.”

The appointments will be presented for ratification at the next Annual General Meeting. The group will report its Q3 results on Dec. 15.

