@TomFord on federal stimulus: fashion needs help. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ With the coronavirus pandemic devastating virtually all industries, the @CFDA is at the epicenter of American fashion’s response. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The organization has never been more inundated with traumas and uncertainties, big and small, from how it will survive and who will be left standing to whether the resort season should be axed outright.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ On Tuesday, the CFDA is expected to unveil a significant internally driven virus-related initiative. An even larger endeavor: securing a substantial chunk of the federal stimulus pie. “I would suspect and hope that this is the chief focus of any fashion organization now: taking care of their [people],” Ford said. “Inclusion of the fashion industry in the $1.6 trillion stimulus package expected to be released imminently is critical and of the utmost importance for us all.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Fashion desperately needs specific inclusion in the bill. Without substantial federal assistance, the industry will not recover, Ford noted. “The CFDA understands that the industry needs immediate critical support and is working to access relief at the federal and local levels,” he said. He pointed to the letter sent to President Trump on Saturday of which the CFDA was one of 90 industry associations requesting aid. He credited @ToryBurch with actively driving the essential effort for the industry’s inclusion in the package. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tom Ford discusses the most daunting elements of the pandemic’s impact on the industry at the link in bio. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: Bridget Foley⁣ 📸: @shutterstocknow ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #tomford⁣ #cfda ⁣ #coronavirus⁣ #covid_19