By  on March 24, 2020

PARIS — Pandora has hired Martino Pessina as chief commercial officer, bringing on a longtime fast-fashion retail executive for a key position as the company restructures operations in a bid to reconnect with consumers.  

Pessina joins from H&M, where he was most recently president of North American operations and will be charged with running the jeweler’s global commercial operations, reporting to chief executive officer Alexander Lacik.

