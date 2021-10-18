Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Sustainability

Chloé Attains B Corp Certification

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of British Streetwear Retailer, End

Di Marco was most recently chairman of Golden Goose, and stepped down last year after the company was sold to Permira.

Patrizio Di Marco
Patrizio Di Marco Courtesy Photo.

LONDON — Patrizio di Marco isn’t hanging up his sneakers anytime soon: The luxury executive, and former chairman of Golden Goose, is taking up a similar role at the premium streetwear retailer End, the company’s new private equity parent, The Carlyle Group, has confirmed.

Di Marco was most recently chairman of Golden Goose, which The Carlyle Group sold to Permira last year. A longtime luxury manager, di Marco served as chairman and chief executive officer of Gucci, and before that Bottega Veneta.

Christiaan Ashworth, cofounder and co-CEO of End, said di Marco “brings a wealth of experience within the luxury, fashion and business world. With a proven track record of helping grow companies he will be a great asset to End’s board of directors. With a distinguished career history to date, we are confident Patrizio will be a passionate and adept ambassador for End.”

Related Galleries

It is understood that di Marco’s background, which straddles high-end luxury and streetwear, and his strong ties to both worlds, will help Ashworth and his cofounder and co-CEO John Parker as they scale the business.

Di Marco served as Gucci’s chairman and CEO after an eight-year stint as president and CEO of Bottega Veneta. He became chairman of Golden Goose in September 2018.

The Carlyle Group acquired a majority holding in End earlier this year for an undisclosed amount, and Ashworth and Parker have retained a significant minority stake. A previous investor in the business was Index Ventures, which held a minority stake. End’s latest valuation was thought to have been $1 billion.

At the time it purchased End, The Carlyle Group said it will support the retailer’s expansion, both within the domestic U.K. market as well as internationally, by leveraging its experience in the consumer sector.

“We are attracted to End’s distinctive style, which mixes luxury and contemporary brands, with the best in sneakers and sportswear,” said Massimiliano Caraffa, managing director of consumer and retail for the Carlyle Europe Partners advisory team, regarding the investment.

“We are excited by the many growth opportunities that lie ahead for the company, including the launch of women’s wear as well as further international expansion.”

Since 2005, the Newcastle-based End has expanded into a global multibrand retailer with a strong e-commerce business. It opened a flagship store on London Soho’s Broadwick Street in 2018.

The company employs more than 650 people in the U.K. and ships to more than 100 countries worldwide. It stocks more than 500 brands ranging from Gucci, Saint Laurent, Burberry and Givenchy to Fear of God, Off-White, The North Face, Nike and Adidas.

In addition to clothing, footwear and accessories, the retailer has branched into home fragrance, homeware and gift items.

The company said it has developed a loyal customer base through its exclusive collaborations and its one-of-kind omnichannel offering, including its online platform, mobile apps and physical stores.

In the year to March 31, End generated revenues of 170 million pounds, of which 65 percent related to sales outside of the U.K.

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad