Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of British Streetwear Retailer, End

LONDON — Patrizio di Marco isn’t hanging up his sneakers anytime soon: The luxury executive, and former chairman of Golden Goose, is taking up a similar role at the premium streetwear retailer End, the company’s new private equity parent, The Carlyle Group, has confirmed.

Di Marco was most recently chairman of Golden Goose, which The Carlyle Group sold to Permira last year. A longtime luxury manager, di Marco served as chairman and chief executive officer of Gucci, and before that Bottega Veneta.

Christiaan Ashworth, cofounder and co-CEO of End, said di Marco “brings a wealth of experience within the luxury, fashion and business world. With a proven track record of helping grow companies he will be a great asset to End’s board of directors. With a distinguished career history to date, we are confident Patrizio will be a passionate and adept ambassador for End.”

It is understood that di Marco’s background, which straddles high-end luxury and streetwear, and his strong ties to both worlds, will help Ashworth and his cofounder and co-CEO John Parker as they scale the business.

Di Marco served as Gucci’s chairman and CEO after an eight-year stint as president and CEO of Bottega Veneta. He became chairman of Golden Goose in September 2018.

The Carlyle Group acquired a majority holding in End earlier this year for an undisclosed amount, and Ashworth and Parker have retained a significant minority stake. A previous investor in the business was Index Ventures, which held a minority stake. End’s latest valuation was thought to have been $1 billion.

At the time it purchased End, The Carlyle Group said it will support the retailer’s expansion, both within the domestic U.K. market as well as internationally, by leveraging its experience in the consumer sector.

“We are attracted to End’s distinctive style, which mixes luxury and contemporary brands, with the best in sneakers and sportswear,” said Massimiliano Caraffa, managing director of consumer and retail for the Carlyle Europe Partners advisory team, regarding the investment.

“We are excited by the many growth opportunities that lie ahead for the company, including the launch of women’s wear as well as further international expansion.”

Since 2005, the Newcastle-based End has expanded into a global multibrand retailer with a strong e-commerce business. It opened a flagship store on London Soho’s Broadwick Street in 2018.

The company employs more than 650 people in the U.K. and ships to more than 100 countries worldwide. It stocks more than 500 brands ranging from Gucci, Saint Laurent, Burberry and Givenchy to Fear of God, Off-White, The North Face, Nike and Adidas.

In addition to clothing, footwear and accessories, the retailer has branched into home fragrance, homeware and gift items.

The company said it has developed a loyal customer base through its exclusive collaborations and its one-of-kind omnichannel offering, including its online platform, mobile apps and physical stores.

In the year to March 31, End generated revenues of 170 million pounds, of which 65 percent related to sales outside of the U.K.