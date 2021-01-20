LONDON — Pentland Brands is ramping up its sustainability efforts, creating a new executive role of positive business director.

The company — which owns sports brands including Ellesse, Speedo and Endura — has tapped Sara Brennan for the new position.

She has been working as Pentland’s head of corporate responsibility since 2019 and has played a key role in ensuring the group’s suppliers adhere to its standards of traceability and transparency.

Brennan will oversee the group’s portfolio of outdoor, sports and lifestyle brands and will work toward “accelerating its positive business strategy to deliver on its commitment to take action for people and our planet.”

“As a business, we constantly factor in the social and environmental impact of what we do. Today, more than ever, it’s essential that we remain focused on our goal of being a positive business,” said Chirag Patel, chief executive officer at Pentland Brands.

Brennan’s promotion is the latest in a series of executive moves at Pentland. Last fall, Andy Long stepped down from the CEO position to be succeeded by Patel; Penny Herriman joined as chief marketing officer, and chief financial officer Katrina Nurse exited the business. The chief financial officer position has since been eliminated.