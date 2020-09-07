LONDON — Pentland Brands’ chief executive officer Andy Long is stepping down from the business that owns sports brands including Ellesse, Speedo and Endura, and a new executive team is taking the helm.

Chirag Patel, current deputy ceo, will succeed Long, while Penny Herriman will be joining the business as chief marketing officer.

Long will be joining the firm’s parent company Pentland Group as a director, and will be overseeing the group’s finance, tax and banking relationships.

Patel has been in the Pentland Brands executive team for more than four years, serving as director of global strategy and then as chief operating officer. Herriman joins from British high-street label White Stuff and has extensive experience working for advertising and digital agencies.

Other executive appointments include the promotion of Jon Godden from chief human resources officer to chief operating officer and the hiring of Dominique Highfield as director of finance.

The chief financial officer position has been eliminated and the company’s current cfo, Katrina Nurse, will exit the business.

The reshuffling of the company’s c-suite follows a strategic business review that aims to shift the focus on the firm’s sustainability goals and on some of its core brands, including Speedo, Berghaus, Endura, Canterbury, Mitre, Ellesse, Kickers and SeaVees.