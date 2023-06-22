Philippa Morgan Leaves Condé Nast to Join Not Just a Label as Managing Director

LONDON — Not Just A Label has named Philippa Morgan its new managing director.

She will be leading the strategy for the Los Angeles and London-based fashion company reporting to Stefan Siegel, founder and chief executive officer.

Morgan joins the team from Condé Nast, where she held the title of global director of content planning and editorial director on GQ and Vogue licensing. She joined the publishing company in 2008 and helped launch Vogue Philippines in September 2022.

“My appointment at Not Just A Label is not business, it’s personal,” she said in a statement.

“There is so much potential in our virtual showroom and made-to-order/RTW marketplace: we are supercharged with a laser-focused strategy where independent designers from all over the world will be in our powerful spotlight,” she added,

The virtual showroom platform now represents over 50,000 designers in more than 150 countries with designers Mary Katrantzou and Rick Owens being early adopters.

Not Just A Label’s revenue has increased 194 percent year on year with strong interest coming from Lagos in Nigeria, Mumbai in India and Manila in the Philippines.

“We are primed to dominate the marketplace segment for independent luxury fashion by 2024 due to our wealth of experience supporting creatives and nurturing our network,” claimed Siegel.

“While made-to-order is a core driver in our marketplace, Not Just A Label has the implementation to build on our wholesale division, where we currently partner with Zalando,” he added.

Morgan isn’t the only one leaving a big job at Condé Nast.

It was announced earlier this month that Edward Enninful would be leaving his post as editor in chief of British Vogue, but will continue to work with the publisher in some capacity as global creative and cultural adviser at Vogue, and editorial adviser at British Vogue.