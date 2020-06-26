LONDON – Compagnie Financière Richemont said Friday that its newest management hire, Philippe Fortunato, will join the group’s senior executive committee as of Sept. 1.

As reported earlier this month, Fortunato was named chief executive officer of Richemont’s fashion and accessories maisons, and will report to Jérôme Lambert, Richemont’s ceo.

The group’s fashion and accessories maisons include Alaïa, Chloé, Dunhill, Montblanc and Peter Millar.

Fortunato was formerly ceo of Givenchy, and has held several positions at the Chalhoub Group and at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton brands Fendi and Louis Vuitton. He is a graduate of EDHEC business school and the University of Brighton.

The senior executive committee is composed of the Richemont board’s executive directors together with the heads of certain group functions. The committee is headed by the chairman of the board, company founder and shareholder of reference Johann Rupert.

Members of Richemont’s senior executive committee include Lambert; Nicolas Bos, president and ceo of Van Cleef & Arpels; Cyrille Vigneron, president and ceo of Cartier; and Emmanuel Perrin, head of Richemont’s specialist watchmakers’ distribution.