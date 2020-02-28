By  on February 28, 2020

LONDON – Pierre Laubies is out, and Pierre Denis is in as chief executive officer of Coty Inc.

Denis, who is currently ceo of Jimmy Choo, will be making the leap from footwear to fragrance, Coty’s chairman Peter Harf confirmed early Friday. He will replace Laubies, who took over the ceo role in November 2018.

