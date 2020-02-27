LONDON — Pierre Denis, the chief executive officer of Jimmy Choo who shepherded the company through a whirlwind of growth and change, is stepping down in May after eight years.

Denis joined Jimmy Choo in 2012 from John Galliano SA, and succeeded Joshua Schulman in the role. He was hired by Choo’s then-parent Labelux, now JAB Holding. During his tenure he helped to take the company public on the London Stock Exchange in 2014, with JAB maintaining a majority stake in the brand.