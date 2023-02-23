×
Pitti Immagine Names Kiton’s CEO Its New President

The Neapolitan tailor's head Antonio De Matteis succeeds Herno’s president and CEO in the role.

Pitti Uomo will return to the Fortezza da Basso with an in-person show.
Pitti Uomo will return to the Fortezza da Basso with an in-person show. Adobe Stock

MILAN Kiton’s chief executive officer Antonio De Matteis has been named Pitti Immagine’s new president.

He succeeds Claudio Marenzi, Herno’s president and CEO, who held the role since 2017.

“I want to thank the president who preceded me and outgoing members of the board for the great achievements over the past years that contributed to Pitti Immagine’s strength, wide-ranging offer and competitiveness,” De Matteis said. “It’s an honor to be named president of such an important event globally and with support from the new board I’m committed to continue along the same trajectory,” he added.

The trade show operator is best known for leading menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo, in addition to Pitti Filati, Pitti Bimbo and Pitti Fragranze dedicated to yarnmakers, childrenswear and fragrances, respectively. It also operates Taste centered on food, Testo on books, and Super on contemporary fashion.

“Leveraging my experience and vision I’m trustful we will soon work on new and exciting projects,” De Matteis offered.

Antonio De Matteis, CEO of Kiton

The board confirmed Antonella Mani as vice president and members Raffaello Napoleone, current CEO of Pitti Immagine, and Niccolò Ricci. Newly appointed members include Ercole Botto Poala, CEO of textile maker Reda and current president of industry association Confindustria Moda; Niccolò Moschini, corporate communication and institutional affair director at Kering Italia, and Marco Palmieri, president of Piquadro, among others.

Mansi thanked Marenzi for leading the trade show operator out of the pandemic years and stressed that challenges in the next three years include expanding the operator’s reach and relevance across industries. Additionally, as reported, Florence’s Fortezza da Basso venue is poised to undergo renovation works sometime this year leaving the operator in need to find solutions to smoothly hold its trade events.

