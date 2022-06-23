Pomellato Appoints Chief Marketing and Product Officer

MILAN — Pomellato Group has named Boris Barboni chief marketing and product officer. He will be responsible for the Pomellato jewelry label and sister brand DoDo.

Barboni brings to Pomellato his experience in luxury jewelry built at Bulgari, where he rose through the ranks. He started as global marketing director of its jewelry business unit, then moved to become managing director of Spain and Portugal, and was finally appointed managing director of Italy and Turkey and worldwide cross markets strategy.

Before joining Bulgari, Barboni held various marketing and product development positions at Colgate-Palmolive, L’Oréal and Salvatore Ferragamo, where he contributed to the international development strategies in the launch of high-end products.

“I am confident that with Boris’ background and professional skills, he will be instrumental in strengthening our brands’ international positioning,” said chief executive officer Sabina Belli. “With his experience in product development, marketing and communication, and his sharp business acumen, I know Pomellato and DoDo will be able to reach new heights.”

Barboni said the Pomellato and DoDo brands “have always distinguished themselves with a strong identity on the jewelry scene. This new chapter represents a stimulating challenge for me especially considering the ambitious growth goals we are setting for ourselves.”

This is a new position at Pomellato. Stéphane Gerschel previously held the role of global brand managing director for the Italian brand. As reported in May, he was appointed new chief marketing officer of watchmaking company The Movado Group Inc.

Pomellato will present its third high jewelry collection of La Gioia di Pomellato in Paris during Haute Couture week in its boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré from July 5 to 7.

Pomellato and DoDo are controlled by the Kering Group. The former was established in Milan in 1967, while DoDo was founded in 1994 with a distinctive line of jewels and charms. Pomellato is designed by creative director Vincenzo Castaldo, who joined the brand in 2002 and was named creative director in 2015, two years after the company was sold to Kering.

The brand’s signature Nudo style marked its 20th anniversary last year. Nudo is a key design for the brand, which was founded by the late Pino Rabolini in 1967. Rabolini translated the concept of ready-to-wear into jewelry, introducing the idea of pieces worn on a daily basis and chosen by women for themselves.