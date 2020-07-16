MILAN — The Prada Group has appointed Christopher Bugg as group communication director starting this month. Bugg joined the Italian fashion group in January as Prada’s marketing and communication director for Asia.

He is tasked with overseeing Prada Group’s communications strategy and communications across its brands and he reports to Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group head of marketing and of CSR.

Before joining Prada, Bugg was based in Paris and held the role of global digital communication director at Louis Vuitton.

Prada will leverage Bugg’s extensive experience as, prior to Louis Vuitton, he was global vice president of digital marketing for Calvin Klein in New York. Bugg has a BA in marketing and digital communications attending the University of Evansville (USA) and the University of Cape Town (South Africa).

His arrival is seen as an accelerator of Prada Group’s digital transformation.

Bugg’s role was previously held by Lorenzo Bertelli and, before the Prada scion, by Stefano Cantino.

The Prada Group’s digital transformation, launched in 2017, continued last year through a strengthened collaboration with Adobe, allowing the deployment of advanced customer experience management solutions on a global scale, analyzing the interactions between brands and consumers across all of its online properties, including social networks and its global retail network.

Last year, Prada also revealed a collaboration with Oracle to support efficiency across the group’s retail processes. The collaboration with Oracle Retail Cloud services will help Prada analyze historical data and current market demands across its stores globally.