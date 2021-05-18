PARIS — Pushing forward with relaunch plans as stores gear for openings this week following months of pandemic lockdowns, Printemps has added two new senior executives to its ranks. Laurence Nicolas will head the Boulevard Haussmann flagship and Mathieu Staat will manage the department store’s omnichannel strategy. Both executives will join the management committee.

“The appointments illustrate our push for an ambitious revival strategy aimed at reinforcing the store and online experience and client relations — with both French and international customers,” said chief executive officer Jean-Marc Bellaiche.

Bellaiche, who took the reins of the Paris institution last year, is steering a broad overhaul with an eye to beefing up digital services and expanding categories of merchandise offered in the store.

Nicolas, a luxury retail executive with a business degree from Neoma Business school, started her career as a consultant. She was formerly executive vice president of Sotheby’s jewelry and watches activity and previously worked at Cartier and developed the watches and jewelry activity at Dior.

Staat, who studied at French business school ESCP, developed digital marketing and client relations activities at French hotels group Accor and was most recently digital director for Sephora in Europe and the Middle East. The executive also worked in marketing for French chain Fnac and cosmetic label L’Occitane.

The French retail scene is poised for a return to business Wednesday as the latest rounds of lockdowns ease up.

Plans to open stores abroad have been put on hold, but Printemps intends to open a store in Qatar in 2022, to coincide with the FIFA World Soccer Cup, which will be held there.

Previous CEO Paolo de Cesare, who managed Printemps for over a dozen years, oversaw renovations and an upscaling drive at the department store, including an extensive food offer on Boulevard Hausmann flagship’s upper floors.

