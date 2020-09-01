PARIS — Printemps has named a new chief executive officer, six months after Paolo de Cesare’s sudden departure following a 13-year run at the head of the French department store chain.

Jean-Marc Bellaiche will take on the post on Oct. 1, the retailer said on Tuesday. He is charged with speeding up the international expansion and digital transformation of Printemps, which launched its e-commerce site in March, just as the country went into lockdown to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Even as the retailer plots to expand overseas, it has been hit by a succession of shocks in France, starting with the terrorist attacks in 2015, the so-called yellow vests protests in 2018, and a 50-day transport strike last winter during the crucial end-of-year shopping season.

Bellaiche comes with a strong background in data, having previously served as chief strategy officer at ContentSquare, the French startup which provides information about consumer behaviour online and helps e-commerce sellers adapt their offer accordingly.

A graduate of the Ecole Centrale de Paris and INSEAD, Bellaiche spent more than 20 years at Boston Consulting Group, where he was senior partner and managing director. He was also BCG’s global leader for the Luxury Fashion, Beauty and Department stores sector and co-led the digital sector within BCG’s retail practice.

In 2014, he joined Tiffany & Co. as senior vice president of strategy and business development, boosting the non-jewelry categories and accelerating the digital transformation of the brand.

”Jean-Marc is a seasoned executive with a unique multifaceted experience that will help to relaunch growth and accelerate the internationalization and digitalization of Printemps group,” the Printemps supervisory board said in a statement.

De Cesare oversaw extensive renovations and an upscaling drive at Printemps, which was acquired in 2013 by Divine Investments SA, a Luxembourg-based investment fund backed by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former emir of Qatar, whose other properties include London department store Harrods and Italian fashion label Valentino.

As reported, Printemps tapped former Pucci ceo Mauro Grimaldi to spearhead its international expansion with plans to open its first overseas store by early 2021, as part of a planned expansion that will result in the opening of five to 10 new units worldwide in the next decade.