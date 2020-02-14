PARIS — Printemps has tapped former Pucci chief executive officer Mauro Grimaldi to spearhead its international expansion, WWD has learned. The French retailer has appointed Grimaldi to the position of ceo of Printemps International, reporting to Printemps ceo Paolo de Cesare.

Grimaldi is recruiting a team that will be based in Milan, where Printemps will open its first overseas store by early 2021, as part of a planned expansion that will result in the opening of a total of five to 10 new units worldwide in the next decade.