Pronovias Names Marc Calabia Gibert New CEO

MILAN – Barcelona-based bridalwear group Pronovias has named a new chief executive officer.

Marc Calabia Gibert will officially take the role on Sept. 1, succeeding Amandine Ohayon, who is leaving to pursue other career opportunities. She joined in 2018.

In the interim period Clement Kwan, currently a consultant for the bridal brand, is taking on the CEO role.

Calabia Gibert will join Pronovias from premium mass market fashion brand Springfield, part of Tendam group, where he served as general manager. Before that he was chief product and merchandising officer at Desigual and leverages 25 years of experience in the fashion and retail sector, having worked at Levi’s and L’Oréal-owned The Body Shop.

“Pronovias has a leading position in the bridalwear sector with 101 years of history and a strong potential for further growth,” Calabia Gibert said. “It’s the biggest bridal luxury brand with great reputation that can be scaled up internationally,” he added.

“The group has helped shape the global bridal fashion industry as we know it today, introducing novelties such as the first flagship stores and runway shows [of the sector],” he noted.

Pronovias new CEO Marc Calabia Gibert. Courtesy of Pronovias

Pronovias’ portfolio of brands includes the namesake label as well as Atelier Pronovias and Nicole Milano, in addition to licensees for bridal collection of brands including Marchesa and Vera Wang.

In 2017, private equity firm Bain Capital, BC Partners agreed to purchase a majority stake – 90 percent – in the Barcelona-based bridal wear company. Pronovias founder Alberto Palatchi retained a minority stake of 10 percent. The company’s collections of bridal and cocktail dresses are distributed through multibrand retailers and 95 flagship stores, globally.

“Pronovias is a market leader with a strong future ahead and we aim to support it over the next years,” said Bain Capital partner Sandro Patti, praising Calabia Gibert’s managerial skills and experience in fashion while thanking Ohayon for her contribution to the group.

She helped spearhead a digital transformation at the company, leading the brands toward the metaverse, for example, in order to engage brides wherever they are. The move flanked other digital-driven initiatives, including a revamp of the website and virtual appointments. She also played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s footprint in the U.S.