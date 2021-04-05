PVH Corp. has joined the Americares Emergency Response Partner Program and committed to support the health-focused relief and development of the organization’s preparedness, response and record efforts globally.

The PVH Foundation, the company’s philanthropic fund dedicated to nonprofit donations and volunteer programs, will provide annual funding to Americares emergency relief efforts, allowing it to maintain its readiness for emergencies, including pre-positioning relief supplies in disaster-prone countries, maintaining an international roster of on-call disaster response experts, supporting needs assessments and deploying emergency response teams to disaster zones.

“The partnership with Americares builds on PVH’s overall disaster relief efforts that provide company and associate-driven funding for immediate relief and long-term recovery in communities where our associates live and work,” said Guy Vickers, president of the PVH Foundation. “We are proud to continue our support of Americares’ important work on the ground in communities around the world, and further our company purpose to drive fashion forward for good,” he said.

Earlier this year, the foundation partnered with Americares for the first time by providing support to its response to the Texas cold-weather crisis. Americares responded with emergency shipments of bottled water, medicines, PPE and other relief items for families and local health centers affected by the state’s severe winter weather.

“We are so grateful for PVH’s generosity and commitment to giving back — especially during times of crisis,” said Kate Dischino, vice president of emergency programs at Americares. “Americares Emergency Response Partners build the foundation from which all our responses are launched and PVH’s support will allow us to prepare for and rapidly respond to future emergencies around the globe.”

Americares has professional relief workers that respond to disasters and stocks emergency medicine and supplies in warehouses in the U.S., Europe and India that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis. The organization responds to more than 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide every year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings disaster preparedness programs to vulnerable communities. The organization was founded 40 years ago and has since provided more than $19 billion in aid to 165 countries, including the U.S.

