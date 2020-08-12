Julie Fuller, Nike Inc.’s vice president of global talent and organizational effectiveness, will join PVH Corp. next month and assume the role of chief human resources officer on Jan. 1.

Dave Kozel, executive vice president, chief human resources officer, will transition out of his role at the end of the year and serve in an advisory capacity through 2021.

During her six-year tenure at Nike, Fuller also led human resources for North America and earlier held key human resources leadership roles at Avon and PepsiCo.

Nike officials couldn’t be reached at press time to comment on Fuller’s departure or her successor.

In the last few months, Nike has come under fire with allegations of racism and mistreatment within the company. A short-lived anonymous Black at Nike group (non-Nike affiliated) on Instagram amplified Black voices from current and former Nike employees. The @BlackatNike respondents, who opted not to identify themselves, said many of the Black employees at the activewear giant have been “suffering in silence alone. Many have been laid off due to retaliation. Many feel they should shut up and work, in fear of not being able to thrive in the corporate system.”

They continued, “This account is also for the masses at Nike who have benefited from these racial prejudices against Black, Latino, Asian, indigenous employees, and either had no idea it was happening, were too scared to speak up or were too self-centered to care.” The creators also said it is time for senior leaders to value the Black and POC employees in the same way they value Black and POC consumers.

A Nike spokesman said at the time, “We urge every employee to speak up if an employee experiences something that does not align with Nike’s values and policies. Anything that is reported goes to employee relations, and then a thorough investigation is completed. If it is determined that there was a violation to our Matter of Respect policy, corrective action up to and including termination will be taken.”

Last month, it was also revealed that Nike planned to cut at least 500 workers in its Beaverton, Ore., headquarters, which will go into effect Oct. 1, and outlined a series of senior leadership changes.

Stefan Larsson, president of PVH, said about Fuller’s hiring, “As we continue to accelerate our efforts to win with the consumer and drive fashion forward for good, we must continue the evolution of our h.r. strategy to support our brands and the strategic direction of PVH. Ensuring we continue to foster our people-first culture that Dave helped implement, where all associates can advance their unique strengths, do their best work and make a meaningful impact, will be key to our ongoing success.”

Larsson added, “Julie brings extensive experience in establishing and nurturing talented high-performing teams for large multinational companies. Her expertise in h.r., talent and leadership development, organizational effectiveness and associate engagement, as well as her experience in championing inclusion and diversity, will be incredible assets to PVH.”

Fuller called PVH “a company grounded in some of the world’s most iconic brands and with so many exciting opportunities ahead.”

“Its people-first culture is an important part of its foundation, and I feel honored to be part of the team that will take PVH forward,” Fuller said.

Kozel will retire from PVH at the end of 2021, after having spent more than 18 years at the company, overseeing the workforce transition as the group grew from 9,000 North American associates to almost 40,000 global associates and into one of the world’s largest apparel companies. He joined in 2003 immediately after the acquisition of Calvin Klein, leading the h.r. integration, and was an integral part of the later acquisitions of Tommy Hilfiger and Warnaco.

As leader of the PVH Foundation, Kozel also oversaw the launch of the Associate Relief Fund that provides financial grants to associates in immediate need and the recent BeBRAAVE global giving campaign to support the fight against racial injustice.

Emanuel Chirico, chairman and chief executive officer of PVH, said, “As our company has grown both organically and through major acquisitions, Dave has helped integrate a diverse portfolio of brands and their teams into one global organization. He has built a best-in-class h.r. function from the ground up, embracing new opportunities to support PVH’s evolution, while also ensuring that h.r. is aligned with the business to drive our strategic priorities and uphold our values.”