LONDON — The wholesale showroom and communications agency Rainbowwave has named Martin Bartle as its chief operations officer.

Bartle has been working with the agency in an advisory role for three years and is now joining full-time, having played a pivotal role in the company’s digital transition once COVID-19 hit forced physical markets to a halt.

“This is a pivotal time for our business and Martin has been integral to the development of our digital showroom platform. We have seen tremendous growth in this area and a way to connect with corners of the world, we might not have usually seen in our traditional physical markets,” said Rainbowwave founder Maria Lemos.

Bartle’s appointment is immediate and in his new capacity he will be working with the company’s global sales director, Lucia Restelli, and the firm’s PR managing director Bianca Fincham “to help grow the Rainbowwave business in new ways.”