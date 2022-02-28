Skip to main content
Ralph Lauren Shifts Digital Team Leadership

Alice Delahunt, chief digital and content officer, plans to leave the company, and the firm revealed a series of senior leadership appointments integrating their digital strategy and initiatives across the company.

Iris Langlois-Meurinne and Janet Sherlock
Iris Langlois-Meurinne and Janet Sherlock Courtesy

Ralph Lauren’s digital leadership team will undergo several changes, effective April 1.

Alice Delahunt, chief digital and content officer for the past four years, has decided to leave the company to pursue an opportunity of her own, effective March 31. During her tenure, Delahunt transformed Lauren’s digital platforms, spearheaded industry-leading initiatives and building teams of digital content and social media experts. She also led the RL Pride community, an employee group, as the executive sponsor.

Janet Sherlock, currently chief information officer, will assume an expanded role of chief digital and technology officer. She remains on the executive leadership team and in her expanded role,she will take on responsibility for the company’s consumer-facing digital strategy, platforms and work streams.

Sherlock will continue to report to chief operating officer and chief financial offer Jane Nielsen.

David Lauren, chief brand and innovation officer, will expand his role to include responsibility for the company’s advertising and digital content and design teams. He continues to report to Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer of Ralph Lauren.

Iris Langlois-Meurinne will expand her role to become global chief marketing officer, and will join the executive team and report to David Lauren. Most recently, Langlois-Meurinne was chief marketing officer of EMEA, and in her new role she will oversee all of Ralph Lauren’s marketing and media teams globally.

Further, Amy Jaffe will expand her role as head of global innovation and branding, in addition to her role as chief of staff to David Lauren. Jaffe will lead the company’s innovation and new business efforts, with responsibility for  driving the development of transformative business models, partnerships and products.

 

