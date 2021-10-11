Skip to main content
Ransom Named U.S. Manager of Yoox Net-a-porter

She will be based in New York and oversee Net-a-porter, Mr Porter, The Outnet and Yoox.

Net-a-porter campaign
A marketing image from the most recent Net-a-porter campaign. Lea Colombo

Yoox Net-a-porter has a new manager of its American business.

Mary Ransom has joined the company in the newly created position of general manager of its business in the U.S., where she will oversee business operations for Net-a-porter, Mr Porter, The Outnet and Yook. She will also work to drive further growth in the region and provide more localized experiences.

Ransom will be based at the company’s New York City headquarters and will report to Paolo Mascio, chief regional officer.

Over the course of her career she has held senior executive positions at several digital businesses in the U.S. Most recently, she was executive vice president at The Knot Worldwide, owners of TheKnot.com, WeddingWire.com and TheBump.com. Prior to that, she was general manager of Bloomingdales.com and has also been with Borderfree.com. She was also chief operating officer of AHAlife, a global marketplace she cofounded in 2009.

“It is a privilege to welcome Mary to our team,” said Mascio. “As a global business, we are committed to strengthening the localization of our teams, offers and services across the region. In her role as general manager of our U.S. operations, Mary will leverage her experience and insights to deliver an exceptional digital service to our clientele, bringing the world’s best luxury and fashion brands straight to their doors.”

Yoox was founded in 2000 and went public in 2009. It merged with Net-a-porter in 2015 and three years later, Compagnie Financière Richemont took control and delisted it from the Milan Stock Exchange. YNAP’s active customers today total 4.3 million and the group comprises the multibrand online stores Net-a-porter and Mr Porter, and the multibrand off-season players Yoox and The Outnet, as well as the online flagships for designer brands ranging from Giorgio Armani to Valentino.

