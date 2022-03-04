Rebecca Minkoff, Alison Wyatt Set Female Founders Day Event for March 10

Rebecca Minkoff and Alison Wyatt, cofounders of Female Founder Collective, will host their International Women’s Day event, Female Founders Day, in Austin, Texas, on March 10.

The in-person event will be the first after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyatt, who is also a former media executive at Refinery 29, Goop and Girlboss, start-up adviser and angel investor, will be among the speakers, along with Angie Klein, president and chief executive officer at Visible; Arian Simone, cofounder and investor at Fearless Fund; Becca Tobin, actress and member of The Lady Gang Podcast; Camila Alves McConaughey, founder of Women of Today and author of “Biting Off More Than You Can Chew”; Deena Shakir, partner at Lux Capital; Joanna Lambert, president and general manager at Yahoo; Kendra Scott, philanthropist founder and executive chairwoman of her eponymous jewelry firm, and Minkoff, the fashion designer, author and cofounder of Female Founder Collective, among others.

The conference will take place at Springdale Station in Austin.

“This year, we couldn’t think of a better theme than ‘Stars Align.’ After a two-year hiatus from in-person events, we see this year’s Female Founders Day as a celebratory return to community and lifting each other up as founders. The past two years have seen so many talented women leaving the workforce. On the heels of the Great Resignation, it’s my hope that these talented women find inspiration to start their own businesses and create a female founder boom unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Female Founders Day is meant to inspire these women who are striking out on their own and celebrate the women who have been working hard on their own brands and causes,” Minkoff said.

Female Founder Collective is a platform for connections, education and pathways to funding for more than 14,000 women around the world, offering accelerator programs, mini business schools to get one’s business off the ground, and daily programming to build skills. It includes 10th House, a membership community that fosters connections and offers resources and skill-building programs to help female founders grow and scale their business.

