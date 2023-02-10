×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 10, 2023

Beauty

Halle Berry’s New Wellness Venture

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Will Unveil Her New Brand in September

Eye

Pamela Anderson on Her Legacy, Influences and Being an Icon

Richemont Goes Greener with Two Top-tier Appointments

The luxury group has promoted its chief sustainability officer, and plans to add a  seasoned automotive executive, and electric car expert, to the board.

Dr. Bérangère Ruchat
Dr. Bérangère Ruchat is Richemont's chief sustainability officer. Courtesy image

LONDON – Richemont is putting an ever greater accent on sustainability with the promotion of two top executives with years of expertise in the field.

On Friday, the company said that Bérangère Ruchat will join the group’s senior executive committee in her capacity as chief sustainability officer, effective Feb. 10.

Ruchat will continue to report to Burkhart Grund, chief finance officer of Richemont and a director on the Board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA.

Richemont has also nominated Bram Schot for election to the board of directors. His appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the 2023 AGM on Sept. 6.

Schot is a Dutch national with more than three decades of experience in the premium automotive industry, and with a background in sustainability. If elected, he will serve as a non-executive director.

Commenting on Ruchat’s appointment, Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said that in just twelve months, she has “significantly contributed to strengthening Richemont’s sustainability strategy, further raising the group’s understanding of sustainability and ESG reporting and compliance matters.”

He said Richemont has a “longstanding commitment to doing business responsibly” and Ruchat’s appointment to the senior executive committee “is a further recognition of the importance of this transversal discipline to us as a group.”

Ruchat was appointed Richemont’s first chief sustainability officer a year ago, and brought two decades of expertise in the field of sustainability and work across business, governments, and NGOs. She joined from the Firmenich Group where she drove that group’s sustainability strategy during her 12-year tenure.

Schot has worked for companies including DaimlerChrysler, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Group and Audi, where he initiated the transition to electrification, and gained “a deep understanding of sustainability issues and the challenges associated with an energy transition,” according to Richemont.

He is currently a non-executive director of Shell PLC, where he is also a member of the safety, environmental and sustainability committee and the remuneration committee.

Rupert said that Schot brings “unparalleled managerial experience and expertise in client-centricity, technology, sustainability, innovation, and risk management to help reach our objective of achieving longterm profitable, responsible and sustainable growth.”

He added that Schot has gained “a deep understanding not only of sustainability as a means to innovate to transform business models, but also of the complex automobile supply chain which bears many similarities with the watch industry, and of the importance of creating iconic and timeless products for customers.”

Richemont, and the brands it owns, have been making sustainability strides over the past few months.

As reported earlier this week, the Richemont-owned Chloé is unveiling a digital ID certificate that facilitates swift resale through secondhand marketplace Vestiaire Collective.

The digital ID known as Chloé Vertical also details product care and repair information and allows consumers to trace all the materials used to create its luxury bags, shoes and ready-to-wear.

At group level, Richemont is committing to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 46 percent by 2030 from a 2019 base year. It is also committing to cut Scope 3 GHG emissions from “purchased goods and services and business travel” by 55 percent per dollar of profit by 2030.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

