Thursday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2022

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd Sets a New Tone at Burberry, Tapping Daniel Lee

Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023

Robert Triefus Takes on Additional Role of CEO Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures

Triefus, who remains senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy, succeeds Nicolas Oudinot, who is exiting Gucci.

MILAN – More C-suite changes are taking place at Gucci.

Effective Nov. 1, Robert Triefus will take on the role of chief executive officer of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures in addition to his newly appointed position as senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy. Previously he was executive vice president, brand and client engagement.

Triefus, who reports to president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, succeeds Nicolas Oudinot, executive vice president of new business and Gucci Vault CEO, who will leave the luxury company at the end of October to pursue other opportunities.

In his new role, Triefus will focus on emerging opportunities for brand expansion, shaping and scaling the house’s metaverse and gaming strategies. He will also oversee Gucci Vault, the new experimental online space launched in September 2021, which he helped develop with creative director Alessandro Michele. Triefus has contributed to craft Gucci’s approach to gaming and Web3, collaborating with Roblox for example. In March, Gucci collaborated with virtual shop 10KTF to create the “10KTF Gucci Grail” project, a new NFT initiative taking place in Gucci Vault, which has been playing host to a series of crypto-based projects, including NFT drops such as the SuperGucci collaboration with Superplastic.

With the objective to further scale these brand activities, Micael Barilaro, currently new businesses gaming and collectibles director, was appointed vice president of Metaverse Ventures.

Triefus joined Gucci in 2008 as worldwide marketing and communications director from the Giorgio Armani Group, where he held the role of executive vice president of worldwide communications. Prior to Armani, where he was employed for nine years, his résumé included stints at Calvin Klein. In 2012 at Gucci he was promoted to the role of executive vice president, chief marketing officer, and in 2018 to that of executive vice president, brand and customer engagement.

As reported, starting Sept. 1, Susan Chokachi, previously president and CEO of Gucci Americas, assumed Triefus’ role as executive vice president, chief brand and client officer, and Federico Turconi, who was executive vice president and chief operating officer of Gucci Americas, assumed Chokachi’s role.

