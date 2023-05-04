Robert Triefus Appointed Stone Island CEO

MILAN—Former Gucci executive Robert Triefus has been appointed Stone Island’s new chief executive officer.

The company’s owner, Moncler Group and Sportswear Company S.p.A., which develops,

produces and distributes the Stone Island brand unveiled the appointment Thursday. Triefus will take the role as Sportswear Company S.p.A. chief executive effective June 1.

Moncler acquired Sportswear Company SpA, owner of the Stone Island brand, in a deal valued at 1.15 billion euros in 2021.

“After a first phase during which the company has taken direct control of its most important markets

while developing a strong direct-to-consumer culture, Robert will now be instrumental in driving the

strategic development and resonance of the Stone Island brand worldwide, always capitalizing on its

unique roots”, Moncler chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Moncler reported a 23 percent rise in revenues to 726.4 million euros for the first quarter of 2023, boosted by strong direct to consumer growth and strong sales in Asia, noting rising demand from China. Stone Island’s sales rose 5 percent to 121.6 million euros.

Last month, Triefus left Gucci after 15 years at the Italian luxury house.

At the time, a Gucci spokesperson said Triefus was leaving the company on April 30 to pursue another career opportunity.

In November last year, Triefus took on the role of chief executive officer of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures in addition to his position as senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy. Previously he was executive vice president, brand and client engagement.

“Throughout his years at Gucci, Robert has played an instrumental role in ensuring that the brand has been recognized for its leadership in its approach to brand and client engagement, and more recently to new business initiatives, by capitalizing on Gucci’s unique DNA and values while always embracing change and innovation along the way,” said the spokesperson.