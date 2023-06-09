Rokt Bolsters C-suite With Three Appointments

E-commerce technology company Rokt is reinforcing its C-suite with three new appointments. The company named Srishti Gupta as its chief product officer, Josh DeFrain as chief information security officer and Craig Galvin as chief revenue officer — all effective immediately.

Rokt said in a statement that Gupta, who is a former director at Amazon, “will direct all product-related activities as the company continues to scale its product suite.” Gupta reports to Bill Barton, chief product and engineering officer. The company said DeFrain will be the company’s “first CISO and will lead the company’s information security efforts, also reporting directly to Barton.”

Barton said Gupta’s “strategic expertise, product management skills and team-building abilities will be crucial to our ongoing success and [DeFrain]’s extensive experience and leadership capabilities will be instrumental in expanding our security programs and ensuring the safety of Rokt’s assets.”

Galvin, who had previously served as Rokt’s senior vice president of business development and joined the company in 2022, will lead the company’s global business development teams, including a new strategic key accounts team. Galvin reports directly to chief commercial officer Elizabeth Buchanan.

Buchanan said as the company focuses “on long-term strategies for solving some of the biggest challenges in e-commerce, we are very pleased to have [Galvin]’s lead business development during this pivotal moment in our business.”

“Helping accelerate Rokt’s growth over the past year has been highly rewarding and I’m looking forward to driving global impact for the business as we continue to revolutionize the online shopping experience,” Galvin said.