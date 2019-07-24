On Tuesday, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition – a San Francisco-based nonprofit association advocating for sustainable production across the apparel, footwear and textile industries – named Amina Razvi as executive director. Razvi will assume leadership over the SAC’s day-to-day operations, including its over 250 industry-wide members, while expanding its mission globally.

With the vision, demonstrated performance growing membership and the “vision to scale the work of the SAC,” in the words of Sean Cady, VF Corporation global vice president for sustainability and responsibility, and the SAC board chair; Razvi’s appointment serves to aid in leading the industry toward a shared vision of sustainbility.

Through multi-stakeholder engagement including apparel, footwear and textile, brands, retailers, suppliers, service providers, trade associations, NGOs and more, the SAC operates as a 501(c)6 nonprofit with a unique edge. Just this May, Higg Co. branched out as the new technology arm to advance the SAC’s mission, with Jason Kibbey recently appointed as chief executive officer, to which Razvi succeeds. By doing so, Higg Co. further strategically actionizes the Higg Index (built as a suite of tools for measuring and evaluating impact in 2011, when the SAC was incorporated).

Previously serving as the vice president of membership and then interim executive director, Razvi “strategically expanded its [SAC’s] global presence and impact,” while taking the Higg Index customer base from 1,800 to 13,000 global users. She also has built a career in the industry, previously working at Old Navy, expanding the development and execution of the brand’s first LEED store, among other advances.

Referencing the vision and mission of the Coalition, Razvi believes it will be “transformative in the years to come.”