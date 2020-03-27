By  on March 27, 2020

Saks Fifth Avenue and sister company, Hudson’s Bay, are donating $1.3 million to the COVID-19 crisis through their foundations. Tapestry, Inc. has pledged $2 million through the Coach Foundation.

The Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation is committing $600,000 to New York-Presbyterian, Bring Change to Mind and Girls Inc.

