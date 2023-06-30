Salvatore Ferragamo CFO to Exit on Sept. 30

MILAN — Salvatore Ferragamo’s chief financial officer Alessandro Corsi resigned Friday and will exit the Florence-based company on Sept. 30.

In a statement issued at the end of trading in Milan, where Ferragamo is publicly listed, the company thanked Corsi for his contribution and said it will “communicate the name of the successor to the market in accordance with the terms provided for by applicable laws.”

Corsi was named CFO in December 2018, effective Jan. 11 the following year.

According to sources, Corsi is leaving for a chief executive officer’s position in a company that is not listed and is not in competition with Ferragamo.

Corsi, after an initial experience in the financial area of General Electric, joined Ferragamo’s planning and control department in 2003.

In 2006, he was appointed director of group business development and e-commerce. After that, he took part in Ferragamo’s initial public offering project in the role of investor relations director since the listing of the company on the Milan Stock Exchange in 2011 and until 2013, when he was appointed director of the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa), a position he held until 2018, when he was appointed chief strategy officer.

Ferragamo is helmed by CEO Marco Gobbetti, who in April said the company is in a transitional phase and that 2022 was a building year in which it started its strategic refocusing.

Last year, as reported, the luxury company reported a 10.2 percent increase in sales to 1.25 billion euros, compared with 2021.

In the first quarter, sales decreased 4 percent to 278 million euros, compared with 289.4 million euros in the same period last year. In 2023 the company started the progressive deployment of its new product offer and the first products designed by new creative director, Maximilian Davis, arrived in stores in February.