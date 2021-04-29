Salvatore Ferragamo is making its contribution toward helping the world of fashion become more inclusive by responding to a call by CoorDown, an association that supports people affected by Down syndrome. The association on March 21 during World Down Syndrome Day released “The Hiring Chain” campaign to promote inclusivity at work.

Thanks to CoorDown and the support of the Florence-based Trisomia 21 association, an individual affected by the Down syndrome has been hired by Ferragamo to work in one of its Florence offices.

“We decided to join ‘The Hiring Chain’ campaign with great enthusiasm because we believe that it’s a priority to make the workplace more and more enriching and, on this journey, diversity is a fundamental value,” said Salvatore Ferragamo chief executive officer Micaela le Divelec Lemmi.

Following the release last March of the “The Hiring Chain” video, which features a soundtrack performed by Sting that has received 5 million views, 900 companies worldwide have reached out to CoorDown to learn more about its activities, which were also promoted by professional networking platform LinkedIn.

“On the eve of Labor Day [May 1, in Italy] we can celebrate the first hiring in Italy thanks to Salvatore Ferragamo. Despite the critical moment marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, with ‘The Hiring Chain’ we received a lot of interest from different companies, especially in those countries that are leaving the emergency behind,” said CoorDown president Antonella Falugiani. “We hope that in Italy more companies will follow Salvatore Ferragamo’s positive example and decide to give an opportunity to other adults affected by Down syndrome and with intellectual disabilities. Now more than ever, inclusivity in the workplace is not only a right that needs to be guaranteed to each individual, but also brings benefits to the work environment and to society.”

