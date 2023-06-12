Events Firm Villa Eugénie Names Sandrine Guétin Deputy General Manager

PARIS — Sandrine Guétin has been named deputy general manager of event production firm Villa Eugénie, the company announced Monday.

A veteran of the technology, fashion, luxury and hospitality sector, Guétin will be in charge of growing the firm’s business in all regions alongside founder Étienne Russo.

A graduate of Paris-based Neoma Graduate School of Business Administration, where she studied marketing and business, the new deputy general manager most recently served as senior vice president of human resources for all the top-line, brands technology and digital functions at hospitality giant Accor Group for more than four years.

She is also a board member for B-Corp Italian fashion label Kampos, which uses recycled plastic in its products and has been an adviser to Music-Care, a medical tech company recently incubated by French pharmaceutical and health care corporation Sanofi’s Digital Accelerator program since 2010.

Prior to her tenure at Accor Group, she was human resources director at Louis Vuitton between 2015 and 2017, and occupied senior positions at Swarovski and Printemps.

Founded 30 years ago, Villa Eugénie has been popular among luxury brands, accruing a portfolion that includes clients that goes from Adidas, Ambush and Dior to Hermès, Tiffany & Co. and Y/Project. The company has four offices in Paris, New York, Brussels and most recently Milan, since June 2022.