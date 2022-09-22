Sara Bland Jumps to PVH for Chief Strategy Role

PVH Corp. tapped Sara Bland to be executive vice president and chief strategy officer, starting Oct. 31.

Bland — who was most recently executive vice president, global strategy at jeansmaker Kontoor Brands Inc. and before that worked at GlaxoSmithKline and PepsiCo — steps into the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein parent at a time of change.

Not only is the economy and all of fashion shaken up with ultra-high inflation and the threat of recession, PVH is executing on a new brand- and direct-to-consumer-heavy strategic plan, dubbed PVH+, which was introduced in April and aims to boost revenues to $12.5 billion by 2025, up from $9.2 billion last year. The company also recently said that Trish Donnelly, chief executive officer of PVH Americas and Calvin Klein global, would exit the business.

Bland, who will join PVH’s executive leadership team and report to CEO Stefan Larsson, arrives as the plan is still getting underway.

“Sara brings a rare combination of global strategy and operational excellence expertise,” Larsson said. “She is highly analytical as well as consumer- and brand-centric, and has a strong, successful track record of partnering with company leaders to operationalize strategies to drive measurable results. Having recently launched our multiyear PVH+ Plan, Sara will play a critical role, working with me and the ELT, in driving our strategy forward to unlock the full potential of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger and deliver long-term sustainable growth.”

This is familiar territory for Bland, who at Wrangler and Lee parent Kontoor, was responsible for “growth and corporate strategy, consumer insights, innovation platforms and key transformational projects.”

Bland said: “PVH has a truly unique opportunity to grow two of the most iconic brands in the world across global markets and I look forward to working with the talented team there to help drive the connection between brand, strategy, transformation and growth.”