LONDON — Cat Howard has been named creative director of ScienceMagic.Inc, a new agency that specializes in public relations, branding and marketing.

The company said Howard will spearhead the creative team and “magic output,” and report to Daniel Marks, chief magic officer. The role is a new one.

Howard has 20 years’ experience working for brands and agencies including Mother, We Are Social, MullenLowe London and Unilever. She has also done in-depth creative work for brands including Rolex, TRESemmé, Laurent Perrier, IWC, Calvin Klein, Marks & Spencer, Range Rover and BMW.

Howard ran her own consultancy business for nine years, and her work includes global advertising campaigns, TV commercial graphics, animations and brand identity guidelines. She also worked as the commercial art director for GQ, GQ Style and GQ Sport for seven years.

“I look forward to being part of a team who create exceptional and compelling work, powered by science and manifested across multiple consumer experience channels,” said Howard.

Marks said Howard’s first role “was to create the ScienceMagic.Inc brand identity for us. She will work with me to bring the magic to everything that we do, build our creative team and work with our clients to champion and execute exceptional creative ideas.”

As reported in October, ScienceMagic.Inc is a new company looking to connect the dots between data science, storytelling and digital technology in a bid to speak to the next generation of consumers and shopping tribes.

Marks and Julietta Dexter of The Communications Store have teamed with David Pemsel on the venture. Pemsel is the former chief executive officer of Guardian Media Group, who transformed the British newspaper’s digital business and restored the group to profit.

TCS, the p.r. firm with clients including Versace, Victoria Beckham Beauty and Goop, merged with immediate effect into ScienceMagic.Inc last year. The company is based in London and New York.