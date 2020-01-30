LONDON — Scotch & Soda is ramping up its executive team with three appointments. Karis Durmer will join the brand as chief executive officer Americas; Stephane Jaspar will become chief marketing officer, and Ludovic Le Gourrierec has taken on the role of chief commercial officer, a newly created position.

Durmer, Jaspar and Le Gourrierec have been appointed to support ceo Frederick Lukoff on global development and growth strategy, including expanding retail into new markets and developing new product categories.