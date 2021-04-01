SHANGHAI–Seiko Watch Corporation, the Japanese group which encompasses brands Seiko, Grand Seiko and Credor, announced a new president in a number of changes to its global management structure in Tokyo.

Akio Naito has been appointed president of SWC, effective April 1, succeeding Shuji Takahashi. Takahashi, meanwhile, will move onto the role of president of parent group, Seiko Holdings Corporation, this June.

Naito is a 30-year veteran of the company and has held leadership roles in both Australia and Japan. He is credited with ushering in the establishments of Grand Seiko Corporation of America and Grand Seiko Europe and most recently was deputy chief operating officer, overseeing international markets outside of Japan for both the Seiko and Grand Seiko businesses.

“With his extensive experience in a variety of roles within our organization, I am certain Mr. Naito is the right person to lead SWC in this new era that is now dawning,” said Shinji Hattori, chairman and ceo of SWC. “He and his team will make our companies, and our Seiko and Grand Seiko brands, stronger than ever in the years to come.”

Shinji Hattori too has some upcoming changes to his duties. He will step down from the ceo position of SWC but remain chairman and group ceo, cco of its parent, Seiko Holdings Corporation.

“Hattori will focus on the management of the entire group and ensure that it continues to make a positive contribution in the years ahead,” the company said.

Best known for introducing the world’s first quartz watch, Seiko Watch Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seiko Holdings Corporation. The latter has established in 1881 and celebrates its 140th anniversary this year.