×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

Business

Former Luxottica, LVMH Executive Andrea Guerra Rumored to Join Prada

Business

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Boyd "will build Sephora into the U.K.’s most loved beauty community," said Sylvie Moreau, the company's president of Europe and the Middle East.

Sephora
A Sephora store. Courtesy of ADRIAN WILSON/Sephora

LONDON The changes are coming quickly at Sephora.

Less than a week after the retailer appointed Guillaume Motte its new president and chief executive officer, Sephora has named Sarah Boyd U.K. managing director.

Boyd, who starts her new role on Jan. 2, joins the U.K. company from Sephora Asia, where she currently serves as managing director of Southeast Asia and Oceania.

She will succeed Sarah Miles, who is leaving Sephora to focus on a new opportunity outside the company.

Boyd will report to Sylvie Moreau, president of Europe and the Middle East, and will become a member of Sephora’s EME Leadership team.

Related Galleries

Sarah Boyd, U.K. managing director of Sephora.
Sarah Boyd, U.K. managing director of Sephora. Courtesy of Sephora

She joined Sephora in 2018 as vice president of markets and new ventures for Southeast Asia, before being promoted to her current role in 2020.

In her current role, she oversees all country operations for the Southeast Asia region, “successfully positioning it as an omnichannel force,” and growing Sephora’s regional footprint, according to the company.  

Boyd began her career in commercial positions at Coca-Cola, Black & Decker and L’Oréal. Previously, she worked at Bourjois and as Guardian Health & Beauty’s CEO for Singapore and Cambodia.

Moreau said Boyd will have “the fantastic challenge of writing the next page of our story in the U.K. Together with our talented U.K. team, she will build Sephora into the U.K.’s most loved beauty community, starting with the opening of our first store in early 2023.”

Moreau also paid tribute to Miles, who helped to launch Sephora into the region earlier this year after it acquired the beauty e-commerce site Feelunique in 2021.

She said that Miles “has been a great partner and colleague. Through her strong leadership, she’s been key to positioning the company as an admired omnichannel prestige beauty retailer, piloting a smooth transition and the transformation of the business and brand into Sephora U.K. in October. We wish her the best in her future role.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Hot Summer Bags

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad