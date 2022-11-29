Sephora Names Sarah Boyd U.K. Managing Director

LONDON – The changes are coming quickly at Sephora.

Less than a week after the retailer appointed Guillaume Motte its new president and chief executive officer, Sephora has named Sarah Boyd U.K. managing director.

Boyd, who starts her new role on Jan. 2, joins the U.K. company from Sephora Asia, where she currently serves as managing director of Southeast Asia and Oceania.

She will succeed Sarah Miles, who is leaving Sephora to focus on a new opportunity outside the company.

Boyd will report to Sylvie Moreau, president of Europe and the Middle East, and will become a member of Sephora’s EME Leadership team.

Sarah Boyd, U.K. managing director of Sephora. Courtesy of Sephora

She joined Sephora in 2018 as vice president of markets and new ventures for Southeast Asia, before being promoted to her current role in 2020.

In her current role, she oversees all country operations for the Southeast Asia region, “successfully positioning it as an omnichannel force,” and growing Sephora’s regional footprint, according to the company.

Boyd began her career in commercial positions at Coca-Cola, Black & Decker and L’Oréal. Previously, she worked at Bourjois and as Guardian Health & Beauty’s CEO for Singapore and Cambodia.

Moreau said Boyd will have “the fantastic challenge of writing the next page of our story in the U.K. Together with our talented U.K. team, she will build Sephora into the U.K.’s most loved beauty community, starting with the opening of our first store in early 2023.”

Moreau also paid tribute to Miles, who helped to launch Sephora into the region earlier this year after it acquired the beauty e-commerce site Feelunique in 2021.

She said that Miles “has been a great partner and colleague. Through her strong leadership, she’s been key to positioning the company as an admired omnichannel prestige beauty retailer, piloting a smooth transition and the transformation of the business and brand into Sephora U.K. in October. We wish her the best in her future role.”