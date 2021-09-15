Skip to main content
Fashion and Luxury Creative Marketing Agency Shadow Names Three New Partners

The C-suite shuffle marks the agency’s continued growth.

Shadow PR
Creative marketing agency Shadow works with a number of clients in the fashion, retail, luxury, travel and beauty industries. Courtesy Photo weareshadow.com

Shadow just got bigger. 

The creative marketing agency, which works with companies and brands in the fashion, retail, luxury, beauty, travel and consumer goods spaces, has added three new partners to the leadership team, marking the agency’s continued growth. 

Erica Larsen and Jamie D’Attoma are now executive vice presidents and partners, while executive creative director Brian Vaughan will assume the added role of partner. 

Erica Larsen Shadow PR
Erica Larsen has been named executive vice president and partner at Shadow. Courtesy Photo

“After over a decade of moving the business forward alongside us, disrupting the traditional PR agency landscape, growing our portfolio of clients and expanding Shadow’s capabilities, Erica, Jamie and Brian are continuing to fulfill their professional ambition and our collective agency mission to create a business that isn’t bound by convention or limits, but instead possibilities,” said Lisette Sand-Freedman, one of Shadow’s cofounders. “Today, we recognize their fierce loyalty and never-ending contributions as we continue to take Shadow to new heights.”

Jamie D'Attoma Shadow PR
Jamie D’Attoma has been named executive vice president and partner at Shadow. Courtesy Photo

In addition, Shadow’s four cofounders will also take on new titles: Sand-Freedman as the firm’s first chief visionary officer; Brad Zeifman as chief revenue officer; Michelle Sokoloff as chief operating officer, and Liza Suloti as chief communications officer. 

Brian Vaughan Shadow PR
Brian Vaughan is executive creative director and partner at Shadow. Courtesy Photo

Shadow, which began as an independent public relations firm in 2007, now offers a full menu of services, including creative strategy, media relations and training, influencer marketing, experiential events, social marketing and content development. 

Over the last year, the firm has attracted approximately 13 new clients to the already-extensive list of companies and brands it works with, including Janie and Jack, Torrid, American Eagle’s Aerie, Express, Claire’s, Champion, E.l.f. Cosmetics, Keys Soulcare, Moët Hennessy, Bentley, Baccarat and more. 

The agency also won a Webby Award in May for its work with the AerieReal campaign.

