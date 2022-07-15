Shang Xia Names Sophia Wu as New CEO, and Yang Li as Artistic Director

LONDON – Shang Xia has promoted Sophia Wu to chief executive officer while Yang Li will take up the title of artistic director, effective immediately.

Wu had previously been the brand’s chief operating officer, while Li was hired last September as creative director of the Exor-owned brand.

Jiang Qiong Er, founder and former artistic director of the Chinese luxury brand, will remain on the board of Shang Xia and take up a new role as an advisor to Exor on its portfolio of brands, which include Christian Louboutin, Ferrari, and Shang Xia.

A new appointment for the Shang Xia’s homeware creative director is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. In addition to fashion, the brand offers furniture, homeware, bedding and other lifestyle products.

The company said that Jiang will continue to support Shang Xia, in addition to her new role.

“I’ve always considered Shang Xia as one of my kids, and this will always be the case,” Jiang said in a statement.

“As with the old Chinese saying, ‘When parents love their children, they plan for them to go far.’ Since its inception, Shang Xia has been all about connecting heritage and innovation, east and west, past and future. With the appointment of Sophia and the other steps we are taking, I know we are creating something that is truly special and valuable for future generations,” Jiang added.

Suzanne Heywood, chair of Shang Xia and managing director of Exor, which is controlled by Italy’s Agnelli family, thanked Jiang “who has contributed her utmost talent and passion to making Shang Xia what it is today.

Heywood said the decision to pass the CEO role to Wu, as well as the new creative appointments, were the next important steps in the fulfilment of the founder’s vision for the brand.

In her new position, Wu said Jiang has made Shang Xia “a unique brand with its own identity, a symbol of bringing Chinese excellence to the world.

“It is my honor and responsibility to build on her achievements and to embark on the new chapter of Shang Xia exploring the exciting opportunities to nurture our brand as it grows,” added Wu.

Prior to taking up the CEO role at Shang Xia, Wu served as chief operating officer for the past three years. Before that, she held several top roles at luxury brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Chloé, and Qeelin, where she served as China general manager, helping the founder to complete Kering’s acquisition of the latter brand.

Before entering the luxury industry two decades ago as a retail area manager for Dior, Wu worked as a finance manager at P&G, where she built a solid foundation for systematic brand management.

Founded in 2010, Shang Xia was created specifically for one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury markets. It was sold to Exor by Hermès International in 2020. Hermès remains a shareholder alongside Exor and Jiang.

