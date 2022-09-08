×
Simona Zerchi Joins Area as EVP, Global Sales

Most recently, she had been EVP of global sales at Nili Lotan.

Simona Zerchi
Simona Zerchi courtesy shot

Simona Zerchi has joined Area as executive vice president, global sales, a new post.

Her role will be to position Area for the next phase of strategic growth.

Most recently, Zerchi held a similar post at Nili Lotan and before that was a business development consultant at Greyss Inc. Consulting. Earlier in her career, she was senior vice president of sales at Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, and before that was vice president of wholesale at Gucci. She has also been president of Celine. She spent 10 years at the Prada Group in various posts, including vice president of wholesale and retail at Miu Miu.

Zerchi will be based in New York and reports to chief executive officer Beckett Fogg.

The fashion and accessories brand was founded in 2014 by Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk in New York. The brand is known for its exploration of texture and materials and its quirky take on glamour. The brand sells such retailers as Mytheresa, Net-a-porter, Ssense, Neiman Marcus, Antonia, Webster and Fwrd.

