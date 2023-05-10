Slowear Names Piero Braga CEO

MILAN — The next chapter of Slowear is kicking off with a new chief executive officer and a new board.

Piero Braga was named CEO and a new member of the board of the Italian group.

Braga joins Slowear from Gucci, where he was most recently executive vice president, strategic adviser and board member. He rose through the ranks from his role as CEO of the timepieces division to executive vice president of the indirect channels, outlet and travel retails division. Prior to Gucci, he built his experience in the retail and wholesale sectors at the Ermenegildo Zegna Group and Tod’s. Braga’s exit from Gucci follows the news last week that the brand’s longtime executive Robert Triefus has been named CEO of Stone Island, effective June 1.

“I strongly believe Slowear is one of the most well-reputed brands out there and my goal is to provide an important boost to its development,” Braga said. “I am willing to bring in the best practices to accelerate growth in all channels and in absolute respect of the uniqueness of the company vision.”

After a capital increase by Nuo Capital, the new board confirmed chairman Paolo Ferrin, Giorgio Delpiano, and former Valentino CEO Stefano Sassi. Monica Marsilli is a new board member, bringing her experience in buying and merchandising primarily at Gucci and Rinascente. Details about the capital increase were not revealed.

The goal is to accelerate Slowear’s development plan. Also, the aim is “a clearer brands harmonization, and an overall enhancement of the collections proposals, in terms of quality and style, in line with the brands’ history,” the company said.

The changes come after the death of president and CEO Roberto Compagno at age 62 in September 2021. Braga succeeds Marco Bernardini, who was promoted from his role of chief financial officer in May 2022.

Robert Compagno was the son of Carlo Compagno, who in 1951 founded the high-end fashion company, based in Mira, near Venice, and parent to pants-maker Incotex; Zanone knitwear; Glanshirt shirtmaker, and Montedoro outerwear labels as well as Officina Slowear accessories and footwear.

Roberto Compagno spearheaded the growth of the company, which in 2018 sold a minority interest to Nuo Capital, an investment vehicle backed by Hong Kong’s Pao Cheng family.

In addition to being distributed through Italian and foreign multibrand stores, Slowear products are available at a web of more than 30 monobrand stores (including shops-in-shop and franchised locations), in cities including Milan, London, Paris, Seoul, New York and Tokyo among others.