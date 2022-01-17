Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Unilever Continues to Pursue GSK Consumer Healthcare, Despite Three Failed Bids

Fashion

Valentino Launches First Conscious-Driven Sneaker

Fashion

Nino Cerruti Dies at 91

SMCP Appoints Christophe Cuvillier Chairman

French executive Christophe Cuvillier has been appointed to the position, following last week’s dismissal of Shandong Ruyi board members.

Varley Maje activewear
The Varley x Maje activewear capsule. Courtesy Photo

PARIS — SMCP revealed Monday that Christophe Cuvillier has been appointed chairman of the company’s board, following the dismissal of five members representing former majority owner European TopSoho on Friday.

Three new independent directors were appointed to the board at last week’s shareholder meeting, which went ahead after the Paris Commercial Court ruled against a request by European TopSoho, the Luxembourg-based subsidiary of Shandong Ruyi, which previously owned 53 percent of the French accessible luxury group, to have it postponed.

Cuvillier, a seasoned executive and former chief executive officer of Unibail Rodamco Westfield, was named to the SMCP board last June as an independent administrator.

His appointment comes as GLAS is expected to sell its 29 percent stake in SMCP, which it acquired in September after European TopSoho defaulted on bonds worth 250 million euros.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

SMCP Dismisses Shandong Ruyi Board Members

What to Watch: Who Will Buy Shandong Ruyi’s Brands SMCP and Gieves & Hawkes?

SMCP Shares to Be Sold by Creditors After Shareholder Default

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad