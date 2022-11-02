SMCP Taps Olivier Germain as New Claudie Pierlot CEO

PARIS – French contemporary brand Claudie Pierlot has tapped Olivier Germain as its new chief executive officer, parent company SMCP announced. Germain will also join SMCP’s executive committee.

“I am delighted to join the SMCP group and Claudie Pierlot at a pivotal moment in its history. The 40th anniversary of the brand in 2024 will be an opportunity to accelerate its development by bringing together key elements and the values bequeathed by its founder,” Germain commented. “I would like to thank Isabelle Guichot and the board of directors of SMCP Group for their trust in me to write this new chapter for the Claudie Pierlot brand together.”

The new role will see Germain return to Paris after a two-year tenure at Milan-based New Guards Group, where he served as chief merchandising officer. At New Guards Group, Germain oversaw Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, Palm Angels, Unravel Project, Heron Preston, Alanui, Kirin Peggy Gou, Opening Ceremony, Ambush, as well as the license of Off-White.

“Over the course of his career in fashion, Olivier has acquired a unique expertise in this industry, a strategic vision and leadership which are major assets for Claudie Pierlot’s expansion at a key moment in its history, as the brand will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024,” said SMCP chief executive officer Isabelle Guichot.

Germain joins SMCP, parent company of Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac, after a long career in luxury. Prior to his position at New Guards Group, Germain held the same role at Balmain for three years, and served as chief product officer at Alexander McQueen and worldwide director of merchandising at Tom Ford. He also held roles at Dior and Yves Saint Laurent earlier in his career.

SMCP is looking to Germain’s experience in product as it seeks to strengthen the brand’s positioning and identity. It recently debuted a new logo and is expanding its accessories lines.

Germain’s appointment follows the appointment of former Nina Ricci head Charlotte Tasset Ferrec as chief executive officer of sister brand Maje in January, and Guichot’s own ascension to SMCP group chief in August, 2021.

In results released last week, SMCP’s group-wide organic sales were up 9.4 percent year-over-year to a record 308 million euros, despite slow sales in China due to the country’s zero-COVID policy.

Sales at Claudie Pierlot and Fursac combined gained 13.9 percent to 38.3 million euros for the two brands. Across its four brands, SMCP operates 1,600 stores globally in 45 countries.