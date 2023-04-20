Levi Strauss Names Snap’s Kenny Mitchell Chief Marketing Officer

Levi Strauss & Co. has turned to the world of social media and Snap for its new head of marketing.

The denim giant named Kenny Mitchell senior vice president and chief marketing officer of the Levi’s brand starting June 5.

Most recently, Mitchell was chief marketing officer at Snapchat parent Snap, where he led the growth of the company’s global community, advertising base and developer partners. Before Snap, he held executive positions at McDonald’s USA and Gatorade for a brand-building career spanning more than 20 years.

Mitchell will report to president Michelle Gass, who is preparing to take over the role of chief executive officer from Chip Bergh and is currently running the namesake business.

Gass said: “Kenny is widely recognized as an innovative marketing leader and talent builder, with an impressive track record of growing global brands and pioneering digital marketing strategies to accelerate value creation. It is especially fitting to have someone of his exceptional caliber join our Levi’s team in this milestone year, further positioning us for long-term growth and operational success as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the 501 jean and the 170th year of the company’s founding.”

Mitchell added: “I have long admired the enduring global relevance of Levi’s as both a quintessential apparel brand and cultural icon. It is an honor to be part of shaping the future of the greatest story ever worn.”

Given just how important social media has become — to marketing and consumers — it makes sense that fashion would look to bring in talent from that sector’s key players.

Levi’s isn’t alone in that impulse.

Shortly before Mitchell’s appointment was announced on Thursday, Farfetch tapped former TikTok marketing head Nick Tran to be its chief marketing officer.

That sets up an interesting moment of reverse osmosis in fashion marketing — where marketing executives have long had to figure out social media. Now, the industry will get to see what that looks like in reverse with high-powered social media experience translating into fashion.